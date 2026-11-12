The Garo Cultural Forum, Assam, has sought Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention for the preservation and promotion of Garo cultural heritage, urging the state government to extend financial and administrative support to safeguard the community’s traditional identity and indigenous practices.

The Forum submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Wednesday during the ongoing Wangala Festival at Chibragre, where Sarma attended as the chief guest on the second day of the celebrations.

Among its key demands, the Forum sought an annual government grant-in-aid for organising the Wangala Festival, construction of a permanent festival stage, traditional Garo model houses, and the establishment of a cultural museum and research centre at Chotipara in Goalpara district.

The memorandum, signed by Forum president Desal Bimik Marak and secretary Raksil Marak, stated that the organisation has been celebrating the traditional Wangala Festival since its establishment on October 18, 2022, in collaboration with the Garo Students’ Union (Assam State Zone) and the Garo Sahitya Sabha.

Describing Wangala as the Garo community’s most significant post-harvest thanksgiving festival, the Forum said the celebration showcases its cultural traditions through indigenous music, folk dances and rituals while promoting unity and social harmony.

The organisation said an annual government grant would help ensure the smooth and sustainable organisation of the festival at Chotipara, under the 13 No. Goalpara West (ST) Assembly constituency.

It also called for a permanent multi-purpose open stage at the Chotipara cultural complex, stating that organisers face recurring financial constraints in constructing temporary bamboo stages every year.

To preserve traditional architecture, the Forum proposed the construction of Garo model houses, including the Nokmong and Nokpante, showcasing indigenous building techniques using bamboo, timber, cane and thatch.

Another key demand is the establishment of a Garo Cultural Museum and Research Centre to document and preserve the community’s oral history, folk literature, traditional agricultural implements, musical instruments such as Dama, Kram and Adil, and indigenous handloom products, including Dakmanda.

According to the Forum, the proposed institution would support cultural preservation, academic research and educational activities while attracting scholars, students and tourists.

The Forum expressed hope that the Chief Minister would consider its proposals and take necessary steps to protect and promote the cultural legacy of the Garo community in Assam.