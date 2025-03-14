Assam's Gauripur police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Rahul Hussain alias Ali, a class 9 student from Dhubri's Geramari. Hussain alias Ali was produced before the district court on March 13.

The student's body was discovered near National Highway 17 at Targhat area on December 26, 2024, sparking outrage and demands for justice from his family.

Following the incident, Rahul’s family lodged an FIR at Gauripur police station, allegedly targeting few miscreants had murdered their son and abandoned his body.

However, despite persistent efforts to seek justice, the family claims they faced repeated delays and inaction from the authorities. After months of investigation, police arrested Gautam Ghosh son of Late Anil Ghosh resident of Ward No-6 (new), Gauripur in connection with the case.

However, the victim’s family remains unconvinced, alleging that several other individuals involved in the crime are still roaming free under political and police protection. With serious allegations of corruption and negligence surfacing against the local police, questions have been raised about the fairness of the investigation.

The public now waits to see what further action will be taken by law enforcement and whether all those responsible for Rahul Hussain alias Ali’s murder will be brought to justice.