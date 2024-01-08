Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria announced on January 8 that the agriculture and allied sector is contributing a substantial 19.89% to the state's GDP. Speaking at the Livestock and Poultry Show 2024, Kataria highlighted the pivotal role of the livestock and poultry sector, contributing 5.30% to the overall GDP.

Governor Kataria emphasized the government's unwavering support for local farmers and youths, encouraging them to capitalize on various schemes aimed at boosting their income. This support has led to the emergence of numerous startups in the state, fostering self-reliance and sustainable growth.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria stressed the need for incorporating modern technology in key sectors such as cattle rearing, poultry, and dairy production to enhance farmers' income. Drawing parallels with states like Gujarat and Punjab, where agriculture and milk production have seen remarkable progress, he urged Assam to follow suit.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that Assam is currently a leading state in the country for pig production, with remarkable strides in poultry production. In the domains of milk and egg production, the state is gearing up for further advancements," remarked Governor Kataria.

Under the Assam Dairy Development Scheme, a bold target of producing 10 lakh litres of milk per day has been set, reflecting the government's commitment to boosting dairy production. Governor Kataria called upon the concerned departments to organize the unorganized dairy sector, forming clusters to facilitate sustainable marketing of milk within the state.

Expressing contentment over the government's initiatives to double farmers' income, Governor Kataria highlighted key schemes like the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), National Livestock Mission (NLM), Livestock Health and Disease Control (LH and DC) program, and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). He urged farmers to leverage these schemes, ensuring a robust and sustainable growth trajectory for agriculture and allied sectors in Assam.