Assam’s GI-tagged Joha rice exported to UK, Italy for first time

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the first export consignment of 25 metric tonnes of Assam's Joha Rice to the United Kingdom and Italy.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the consignment was dispatched on March 12 in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Government of Assam.

Joha rice, an indigenous aromatic variety from Assam, received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017. Known for its distinct fragrance, fine grain texture and rich taste, the rice has been gaining recognition in both domestic and international markets.

In Assam, Joha rice is cultivated across about 21,662 hectares with an estimated production of around 43,298 metric tonnes during the 2024–25 financial year. Major producing districts include Nagaon, Baksa, Goalpara, Sivasagar, Majuli, Chirang and Golaghat, offering strong potential for expanding exports while improving farmers’ incomes.

APEDA has been actively promoting the global presence of Joha rice. Earlier, the authority facilitated the export of one metric tonne of GI-tagged Joha rice to Vietnam and two metric tonnes to five Middle Eastern countries — Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The export consignment was flagged off by Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora in the presence of senior officials from the Agriculture Department, the Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society (ARIAS), APEDA and the Plant Quarantine Department in Guwahati.

The export is being undertaken by APEDA-registered exporter Safe Agritrade Pvt. Ltd., Kolkata, while the consignment was processed and packed by Pratik Agro Food Processing in Guwahati.

Officials said the initiative is part of APEDA’s continued efforts to promote GI-tagged agricultural products from India and strengthen market linkages between producers and international buyers, while expanding agricultural exports from the Northeast and ensuring better price realisation for farmers.