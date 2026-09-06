Assam's Goalpara Police personnel killed in wild elephant attack

The ongoing man-elephant conflict in Assam’s Goalpara district has claimed another life, with a police personnel reportedly killed in an attack by a wild elephant during the night.

The deceased has been identified as Amzad Ali, who was posted at the 17th Assam Police Battalion (17 APBN) in Dakurvita.

According to preliminary information, Ali was returning to his duty location during the night when he encountered a lone wild elephant. The elephant reportedly grabbed him with its trunk and trampled him, leaving him critically injured.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition. However, doctors reportedly declared him dead upon arrival.

The incident has once again highlighted the continuing threat posed by human-elephant conflict in Goalpara, where encounters between wild elephants and local residents have repeatedly resulted in casualties.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the incident and any subsequent measures by the Forest Department are awaited.