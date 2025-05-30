The Golakganj police in Assam's Dhubri district intercepted a smuggling attempt early morning on , arresting one person and seizing six cattle heads.

The incident took place around 6:30 am at North Raipur on National Highway 17 near the railway overbridge, when police stopped a Tata 407 vehicle (registration no. AS-17C-5410).

Upon inspection, officers discovered six cattle being transported without valid documentation.

The accused, identified as Abbas Ali (30), son of Mofijuddin Miya from Chagolia Part-II under Golakganj Police Station, was taken into custody on the spot.

Officials stated that the operation reflects the continued vigilance of Golakganj Police in curbing illegal cross-border activities and protecting livestock. A probe is underway to trace other individuals possibly linked to the smuggling network.