Nahorchukbari Golden Pearl Tea of AFT Techno Trade, Dikom in Dibrugarh's Assam create a record again by selling Golden Pearl Tea at Rs 1,51,001 per kg to Hindustan Tea Exporters in Kolkata Tea Auction on December 24.

Notably, Hindustan Tea Exporters wins the golden pearl of Nahorchukbari by giving the highest bid of Rs 1,51,001 per kg on Tea Intech.

As per sources, Hindustan Tea Exporters have said to have bought the tea on behalf of its Russian client M/s Mikhail Tea Co.

This is the second time in the month of December that a tea leaf bid is Rs 1.51 lakh per kg.

Also Read: Assam's Manohari Gold Tea sold for record price of Rs 1.15 lakh per kg

Earlier this month, a speciality tea from Assam’s Dibrugarh district was sold for Rs 1.15 lakh per kg at a private auction.

‘Manohari Gold Tea’ fetched the price at an auction on the private portal Tea Inntech. This is the highest price fetched for tea at such auctions anywhere. One kilogramme of the speciality tea was bought by RK Tea Sales, Rajan Lohia of Manohari Tea Estate said.

Tea from the Manohari brand, especially it's gold variety, had been fetching high prices at the GTAC over the years, setting new records in the process.

Manohari Gold had sold for Rs 99,999 per kg through GTAC in December 2021, which was matched by ‘Golden Pearl’ of AFT Techno Trade which also went under the hammer at the same auction house in February this year.