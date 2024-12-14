Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state’s impressive economic growth trajectory on his official X handle, showcasing a significant rise in Assam’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

"In 2013-14, Assam’s GSDP was ₹1.77 lakh crore. By 2024-25, it’s set to reach ₹6.43 lakh crore!" wrote the Chief Minister, emphasizing the state’s emergence as a strong and healthy economy.

CM Sarma further noted that Assam's debt-to-GDP ratio remains below the national average, reflecting sound financial management and sustainable growth.

The steady expansion of Assam's economy underscores the government’s commitment to driving development, boosting infrastructure, and creating a favourable business environment.

The significant increase in GSDP reflects Assam's progress across sectors, positioning it as a key contributor to India's overall economic growth.



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Earlier this year in June, Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Assam’s economy for witnessing a consistent growth across several parameters since 2021.

Stating that the growing economy is laying the foundation for a Viksit Assam, the Assam CM assured to improve the performance of the state governance.

Taking to the microblogging site on X, CM Himanta said, “Since 2021, Assam's economy has seen a consistent growth across several parameters, which is laying the foundation for a Viksit Assam. As we complete 3 years in office, we promise to get better.”

CM Himanta shared the economic achievements of the state in the last 3 years which have ushered in a new dawn for the economy of Assam.

As per data shared by the Assam CM, the state GSDP for 2023-24 (AE) is Rs 5.70 lakh crore, while the estimated Per Capita Income for 2023-24 is Rs 1,35,787.

He also shared that Assam's Nominal economic growth for 2022-23 (QE) is 19.9 per cent which is faster than national average of 16.1 per cent.

Assam's budgetary expenditure in 2022-23 is Rs 1,27,283 crore, the capital expenditure in 2022-23 is Rs 16,338 crore, according to the CM.

As per data shared by Himanta, Assam's poverty headcount ratio now is 14.47 per cent which is down from 36.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, externally aided projects ongoing in Assam are worth Rs 58,064 crore.