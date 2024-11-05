The Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Guwahati has announced the conduct of SPARSH outreach programme, aiming to identify and resolve grievances in respect of SPARSH and family pensioners.

The outreach programme will be organised at the Community Hall of CDA Guwahati on November 6 and 7.

The event has been proposed in order to cater to service pensioners and family pensioners from Kamrup Metro and nearby areas.

Digital Life Certification, linking of Aadhaar, phone number, and PAN number in SPARSH, as well as a grievance redressal drive, will be carried out.

Pensioners are requested to bring SPARSH pension-related documents, including the PPO copy, PAN card, Aadhaar card, bank passbook, and the mobile number linked with the SPARSH PPO.