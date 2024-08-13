Air India Express has significantly expanded its domestic network with the introduction of six new daily flights, including the airline’s first direct service on the Guwahati–Jaipur sector. The announcement was made on Tuesday, marking a strategic move by the Tata Group-owned airline to enhance connectivity across key Indian cities.

Among the new routes, Guwahati is now directly connected to Jaipur, a development expected to boost tourism and business travel between the northeastern region and Rajasthan. The other newly introduced flights include two from Kolkata and three from Chennai, covering sectors such as Kolkata-Varanasi, Chennai-Bhubaneswar, Chennai-Bagdogra, and Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kolkata-Guwahati flight is scheduled to depart daily at 12:10 PM, reaching Guwahati at 1:25 PM. The return flight leaves Guwahati at 1:55 PM, landing back in Kolkata at 4:35 PM. The exclusive Guwahati-Jaipur route is anticipated to serve as a vital link between the two cities.

Air India Express, which operates over 380 daily flights with a fleet of 82 aircraft, continues to expand its reach, responding to increasing demand across these routes.