The Dima Hasao Police have announced a comprehensive traffic plan for June 4, in connection with the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Haflong, the district headquarters.

According to the plan, several roads will be designated as 'No Entry' zones, including the stretch from Ambedkar Statue point to Phonglo Point and from Phonglo Point to Ambedkar Statue Point. Additionally, the road from Lake View side to Rani Dishru Statue will also be closed for entry.

A one-way traffic system will be implemented on the Apollo Road leading to Phonglo Point.

Designated parking areas have been identified at Lake View side road, Additional Court Building Road, the backside of the waiting shed in front of Don Bosco HS School, and the Council Field. However, parking will be strictly prohibited in the area from the Police Reserve Gate to the District Library Rotary Point.

The police have provided specific instructions for vehicular movement. Vehicles coming from the Ambedkar Statue side will be required to take a left turn near The Deck Restaurant and proceed towards either the Lake side road or the Convent Road/Gurudwara Land. Vehicles approaching from the Synod Point side towards Haflong Market area will have to take a right turn at Phonglo Point and proceed via the Government Girls HS School road.

Officials located between Ambedkar Point and the District Police Reserve gate have been advised to park their vehicles at the designated areas, including Lake View side road, Additional Court Building Road, and the backside of the waiting shed in front of Don Bosco HS School.

The traffic plan aims to ensure smooth and efficient movement of vehicles during the crucial Lok Sabha election counting process in Haflong.