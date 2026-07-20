Assam"s Hailakandi burglary cracked: Five arrested, 21 grams of stolen gold recovered

Hailakandi Police have made a major breakthrough in the sensational burglary at the residence of prominent businessman and Baurghat Petrol Pump owner Swapan Das in Hailakandi's Natunpara area, arresting five persons and recovering around 21 grams of stolen gold jewellery along with a large quantity of silver ornaments.

Treating the case as a high-priority investigation, police conducted a series of raids across different parts of the district, leading to the arrests. However, the stolen cash and some other valuable gold ornaments are yet to be recovered.

The arrested accused have been identified as Riju Ahmed Mazumder of Rangauti village, Akbar Hussain Laskar of Bahadurpur, e-rickshaw driver Jabedul Haque of Dhumkar in Gangpar, Prasenjit Roy of the same area, and Naharul Islam Barbhuiya, owner of Taj Mahal Jewellers at Chirajpatty in Hailakandi town.

According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in various aspects of the crime, including the burglary, helping the perpetrators escape, and purchasing and disposing of the stolen valuables. Investigators said the probe has yielded several crucial leads.

All five accused were produced before a Hailakandi court on Monday.

Police said the investigation is continuing to recover the remaining stolen cash and jewellery and to identify any other individuals linked to the burglary racket. Search operations are ongoing at multiple locations across the district as part of the continuing investigation.