Assam's Hailakandi Police arrest alleged drug peddler with 9.5 kg cannabis

Assam's Hailakandi Police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized around 9.5 kg of cannabis during an operation in the district.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sajal Kumar, who was allegedly involved in transporting the contraband for sale. According to the information available, the seized cannabis was brought from Barjalenga in Cachar district to Hailakandi for the purpose of selling it.

The police operation was carried out following information regarding the movement of the suspected drug consignment. During the operation, personnel intercepted Sajal Kumar and recovered the ganja from his possession.

The seizure of the substantial quantity of cannabis has prompted further investigation into the alleged supply chain. Police are expected to ascertain where the contraband was sourced from, who was supposed to receive it and whether other individuals were involved in its transportation and distribution.

The accused has been taken into custody for questioning, while further legal proceedings are underway. Authorities are also investigating the possible links between the Cachar–Hailakandi route and the alleged movement of narcotic substances.

Further details regarding the operation and the legal sections invoked were not immediately available.