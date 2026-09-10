Assam's Hajo police intensify crackdown on illegal ‘Teer’ gambling, one detained

Hajo Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal ‘Teer’ gambling activities, conducting an operation in the area and detaining a suspected gambler from Kaibartatola.

The person detained has been identified as Manoranjan Das alias Munu, a resident of Kaibartatola. During the operation, police allegedly recovered several materials suspected to have been used in the illegal ‘Teer’ gambling activity, along with Rs 1,930 in cash from his possession.

Following the seizure, the detained individual was brought to Hajo Police Station along with the recovered materials for questioning. Police are currently examining the seized items and questioning the accused to ascertain his alleged involvement in the gambling activity.

The operation comes as part of police efforts to curb illegal gambling and betting-related activities in the area. Authorities are expected to take further legal action based on the findings of the investigation.

Police are also likely to verify whether others were involved in the alleged gambling operation and whether the seized cash and materials were connected to ongoing betting activities in the locality.