GUWAHATI: Hansraj Saikia from Assam has secured the first position at the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Rally Championship under the 400cc category. The event took place at Mangaluru on May 21st and 22nd. Hansraj participated with a customized KTM Duke 390 motorcycle.

Saikia says that he will harder in the future as he dreams to win more national championships. He also plans to help new riders from the region who are interested in this sport.

He also said that the biking scenario has improved a lot not only in Assam but throughout the country before urging all riders to use safety gear while riding a two-wheeler as it is for their own safety.

Saikia has represented Assam in a number of national motorsports events including Red Bull ACE of dirt 2021, and the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship. Saikia is also a Motocross and Supercross racer.