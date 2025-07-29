Assam’s Hargila army model goes global: Dr. Purnima leads stork conservation drive in Cambodia

Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, UNEP Champion of the Earth and founder of Assam’s acclaimed Hargila Army, led a powerful training program at the Prek Toal Bird Sanctuary in Cambodia’s Tonle Sap Biosphere Reserve.

The event, hosted by Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Cambodia, brought together 20 Cambodian women conservationists and park rangers for a day-long immersive session to adapt Assam’s successful model for protecting the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork.

The training emphasized the fusion of traditional knowledge, cultural heritage, and ecological science, encouraging women participants to create localised, community-first conservation strategies. One of the key highlights was the inauguration of educational posters designed by Dr. Barman, depicting the behavioral ethogram of the Greater Adjutant—unveiled by local rangers and community members as a symbol of deepened environmental awareness.

Interactive activities like leadership mapping, cultural storytelling, a “textile hunt” for nature-inspired fabrics, and the “web of life” biodiversity game helped participants forge emotional and intellectual connections between conservation and daily life. A collective pledge ceremony concluded the training, with all attendees affirming their commitment to safeguarding Cambodia’s wetland wildlife and cultural heritage.



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Phearun Sun, WCS Tonle Sap Landscape Program Manager, praised the Hargila Army’s transformative model and expressed optimism about growing collaborations between Assam and Cambodian communities.

A key outcome of the program was the formation of the Sisters and Brothers of Storks—a new cross-border conservation network dedicated to protecting the Greater Adjutant and other stork species globally, inspired by the grassroots success of the Hargila Army.

“This is not just about saving a species,” said Dr. Barman. “It’s about empowering communities—especially women—to be guardians of nature by embedding conservation in their culture.”

The event marks a significant moment in South-South cooperation, advancing both biodiversity protection and women’s leadership in wildlife conservation, while also strengthening ecological ties between Assam and Cambodia.