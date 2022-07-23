The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 students on Friday, on its official website cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Haridra Bora, a student of Numaligarh Delhi Public School in Golaghat district, topped the North East region with 99.4 per cent in the arts stream and secured fourth position at the national level and brought glory to Golaghat district.

Haridra secured 497 marks out of a total of 500 marks. She scored 98 marks in English, 99 in political science, 100 out of 100 in Sociology, Geography and Psychology simultaneously.

Haridra is the only daughter of Professor Rubul Bora, head of Mathematics department at Bokakhat CNB College and Madhusmita Saikia a senior advocate of Golaghat.

Haridra was the sixth rank holder in the state, in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

In Northeast region total 52,676 students appeared in the examination, out of which 48,450 students passed out with flying colours in the examination. The total pass percentage in the region is 92.06%.

This year girls outshined boys with 93.06 % while boys secured 91.88%.

The entire exam was conducted in two terms. Term-I was conducted during October-November, 2021 through OMR sheets and Term-II was conducted during April -June, 2022 through usual paper-pencil mode. This result is the combination of marks obtained by candidates of term-I and II.

It may be noted that a total of 14,35,366 students had appeared for the exams this year out of which 13,30,662 candidates secured passing marks, taking the pass percentage to 92.71% compared to last year’s 99.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent and 1.34 lakh scored above 90 per cent in the Class 12 board exams all over India.