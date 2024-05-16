Assam's Harsha Singha has emerged as a shining star in the realm of taekwondo, securing a silver medal at the 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship. Representing India alongside teammates, Singha showcased exceptional skill and determination on the international stage.

Hailing from Guwahati, Singha's journey to the podium was marked by resilience and dedication. Competing in the team poomsae championships, the Indian contingent faced formidable opponents, with Vietnam emerging as their sternest challenge in the finals.

Despite putting up a valiant fight, the Indian team ultimately settled for the silver medal, a testament to their prowess and competitive spirit. The 8th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championship, renowned as a G4 ranking event by World Taekwondo, witnessed intense battles and fierce rivalries among athletes representing countries from across the continent.

Singha's achievement highlights not only his individual talent but also the growing prominence of taekwondo in Assam and India as a whole. His success serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and underscores the potential for further glory on the international stage.