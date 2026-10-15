The Union Home Ministry has designated Hatisar in Assam as a temporary authorised immigration post to facilitate the movement of Bhutanese and third-country nationals travelling to Bhutan for an international event, Project 108.

The event is being organised at Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) in Bhutan’s Sarpang district, along the border with Assam.

Under Project 108, a total of 108 Jangchub Chortens, or Buddhist stupas, will be built and raised together in a single day. The event is expected to draw Bhutanese visitors, monks and teachers from across the world.

The temporary immigration facility at Hatisar is intended to facilitate cross-border travel for participants attending the event.