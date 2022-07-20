Ace singer and music composer Zubeen Garg has been shifted to Ayursundra Hospital in Guwahati after being hospitalized in Sanjeevani, Dibrugarh early on Wednesday morning.

Zubeen was airlifted at 4pm from Mohanbari airport to Guwahati for further treatment.

The singer fell in the bathroom last night and hit his head on the floor. The singer was then rushed to the hospital.

He was staying at the Manohari Resort in Dibrugarh, and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The hospital authorities said that his health was stable.

Zubeen Garg was in ICU, under the supervision of neurologist Dr. Sudhakar Choubey in Sanjeevani hospital in Dibrugarh.

The doctor in Sanjeevani Hospital said that there is nothing to worry as the singer is now stable. "We have conducted the tests and the results are awaiting. He got admitted today and if everything goes well we will discharge him by evening," the doctor said.

Last year too, he was admitted to the hospital after falling unconscious due to hypertension during a live programme.

Zubeen Garg is an Assamese singer who has sung many Bollywood hits in his career. He is considered one of the best singers in our country and has a humongous fan base all over the world.