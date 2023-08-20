In a move aimed at promoting professionalism and maintaining a sense of decorum, the Department of Higher Education in Assam has introduced a dress code for teachers in higher educational institutes. The directive comes as the department seeks to reinforce a standard of modesty, decency, and seriousness among educators while they are on duty.

Recognizing the influential role that teachers play in shaping students' lives and perceptions, the Department of Higher Education has mandated that teachers should refrain from wearing flashy or casual attire during their working hours. Instead, teachers are expected to embrace clean, modest, and decent clothing choices in subdued colors that project an aura of professionalism.

The decision to implement a dress code arose from concerns that some educators were adopting attire that might not align with the expectations of the public and the educational environment. A notification from the department highlights the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping young minds and emphasizes that they should be exemplary figures of decency.

"Since a teacher is expected to be an example of decency, especially while discharging their duties, it has become necessary to follow a dress code that should reflect a sense of decorum, decency, professionalism, and seriousness of purpose at the workplace," the notification states.

The prescribed dress code provides specific guidelines for both male and female teachers. Male teachers are required to wear appropriate formal attire, including options such as formal shirts with pants or traditional attire like dhoti-pyjama. On the other hand, female teachers are encouraged to choose from a range of options, such as decent salwar suits, sarees, mekhela chadors, and other traditional outfits.