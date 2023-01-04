Assam government announces names of recipients of ‘Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav’ awards

The Assam government has announced the names of the recipients of the three awards – “Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav” for the year 2022-2023.

The names were announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 4, 2023.

Asom Baibhav is the highest civilian award which will be given away by the Assam government to Dr Tapan Saikia for the year 2022-2023.

Dr Tapan Saikia, a resident of Naharkatia, Dibrugarh in Assam is one of the patrons of the Deesikha Foundation and has rendered immense contributions towards generating awareness and early detection of cancer in Assam and NE States. He is the Head of Medical Oncology & Research Director at Prince Aly Khan Hospital since June 2004.

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At present, he is the Director of oncology Sciences at the Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre Mumbai. He is involved with many Professional Societies / NGOs and attends regular Cancer Camps in Assam. Further, he also worked as MD, and external examiner, at AIIMS, Delhi and Allahabad University.

The Asom Baibav award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs. Moreover, the recipient can avail of medical treatment throughout his life at government expense.

On the other hand, the Asom Sourav award carries a reward of Rs 4 lakhs and the recipients can avail themselves of medical treatment at government expense up to Rs 3 lakhs each year.

Four personalities have been selected for the Asom Sourav award this year- Krishna Roy, Gilbert Sangma, Dr Binoy Kumar Saikia and Dr Sashidhar Phukan.

The Asom Gourav award carries a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs and the recipient can avail of medical treatment up to Rs 3 lakhs each year.

A total of 13 personalities have been selected for the Asom Gourav award this year- Debajit Barman, Rustom Basumatary, Manje La, Binanda Hatibaruah, Atul Ch Baruah, Shila Gowala, Dr Jogesh Deuri, Dr Pankaj Lal Gogoi, Sarbeswar Basumatary Manthang Hmar, Dayal Goswami, Dr Syed Ifthikar Ahmed and Dr Dhrubajyoti Sharma.