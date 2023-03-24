Assam’s highest civilian award, the 'Assam Baibhav', was conferred upon renowned medical practitioner Dr. Tapan Saikia at a ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati on March 24. The ceremony was organised by the state government to honour individuals who have made notable contributions in various fields.

Dr. Saikia received the award for his exceptional work in the field of healthcare, particularly in generating awareness and early detection of cancer in Assam and other northeastern states. The award was presented by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and was attended by state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In addition to Dr. Saikia, a total of 21 civilians from different fields were honoured with three state civilian awards for their distinguished service. Five eminent personalities were also awarded the 'Assam Saurav' award, which recognizes excellence in art and culture, sports, science, and healthcare and public service.

Krishna Roy received the 'Assam Saurav' award for his contribution to art and culture, while Gilbartson Sangma and Smt Nayanmoni Saikia were honoured for their achievements in sports. Dr. Binoy Kumar Saikia was recognised for his contribution to science, and Dr. Sashidhar Phukan received the award for his notable work in healthcare and public service.

The ceremony also saw 15 individuals being awarded the 'Assam Gaurav' award for their exceptional contributions in various fields. The awardees included individuals working in public service, agriculture and allied sectors, tourism, social work, entrepreneurship, horticulture, and more.