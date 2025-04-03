In a grand ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Panjabari, Guwahati, the Government of Assam conferred the state’s highest civilian awards for the year 2024. The prestigious awards; Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav were presented to twenty distinguished individuals and organizations for their remarkable contributions in various fields. The event was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with several other dignitaries and notable personalities.

The Assam Baibhav Award, the highest civilian honor of the state, was presented to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd) for his exceptional service to the nation. A decorated officer, Kalita has played a crucial role in strengthening India’s defense forces, and his contribution to national security has been widely recognized.

Apart from the Assam Baibhav, the Assam Saurav Award, the second-highest civilian honor, was conferred on six individuals who have significantly contributed to different fields. Among the awardees was Subramanian Ramadorai from Tamil Nadu, a former CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), recognized for his contributions to the IT industry and skill development in India. Dr. Bappi Paul from Hojai and Dr. Purabi Saikia from Lakhimpur were honored for their exceptional work in the field of environmental science and technology. Their research and contributions have played a vital role in advancing scientific knowledge and addressing environmental challenges.

Dwipen Baruah, a celebrated playback singer from Kamrup Metro, received the Assam Saurav Award for his outstanding contribution to art and culture. His melodious voice has captivated audiences for decades, and his achievements in the music industry have brought great pride to Assam. Hemanta Dutta, a mobile theatre dramatist from Darrang, was also among the awardees, recognized for his remarkable work in the field of performing arts. His dedication to keeping Assam’s mobile theatre tradition alive has been instrumental in preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage. Cricketer Uma Chetry from Golaghat was honored for her excellence in sports. As a rising star in Indian women’s cricket, she has brought laurels to the state through her exceptional performances on the field. Since she was unable to attend the ceremony, the award will be presented to her at her residence by the Deputy Commissioner.

In addition to these honors, sixteen individuals and organizations received the Assam Gaurav Award, which is the third-highest civilian recognition in the state. The awardees came from various districts across Assam, including Lakhimpur, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Dhubri, Barpeta, Karbi Anglong, and Jorhat. These recipients were recognized for their exemplary contributions in diverse fields, ranging from social service and education to healthcare and community development. Their efforts have had a meaningful impact on society, and their dedication to the betterment of Assam was acknowledged through this prestigious honor.

One of the notable awardees of the Assam Gaurav was Barekuri Village in Tinsukia district, which was recognized for its collective contributions to environmental conservation and community welfare. Another recipient was Hatibondhu Voluntary Organization, which has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts and social service. These awards underscore the importance of grassroots initiatives and community-led efforts in driving positive change in society.

After the ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his deep appreciation for the awardees and their invaluable contributions. In a message shared on social media, he said that it was inspiring to be in the presence of such extraordinary individuals who have brought about meaningful change in the lives of people through their dedicated work. He said that recognizing grassroots achievers was particularly gratifying, as their relentless efforts have helped in making Assam a better place. Congratulating the awardees, he remarked that their achievements serve as a source of inspiration for the entire state.

The Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav, and Assam Gaurav awards are presented annually by the state government to honor individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. These awards not only celebrate individual accomplishments but also encourage others to strive for excellence and contribute to the progress of society.