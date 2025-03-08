Assam’s Himashree Sharma, a talented Kathak dancer from Gauripur, Dhubri, has brought pride to the state by clinching the gold medal in Kathak at the 38th Inter University Youth Festival held in Noida. Representing Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwa Vidyalaya, Kharagarh, Chhattisgarh, she delivered a mesmerizing performance that earned her the top honor in the classical dance (Kathak) category.

Daughter of late Hiron Sarma and Puluma Devi Sarma, Himashree’s journey in dance began at the tender age of three. Over the years, she has mastered various traditional dance forms, including Kathak, Sattriya Nritya, Bihu, Jyoti Nritya, Rabha Nritya, and Goalparia Nritya, performing at numerous prestigious platforms across India.

The Inter University Youth Festival is known for its highly competitive stage, where talented artists from across the country showcase their skills. This year, 128 universities participated in the classical dance segment, making Himashree’s gold-winning performance a remarkable feat.

Her victory has been met with immense celebration in Assam, as family, friends, and well-wishers congratulate her for her dedication to Indian classical dance. Her achievement not only highlights her exceptional talent and hard work but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring dancers.