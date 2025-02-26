A team from Assam-based Hindu rights group Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), on the occasion of Maha Shivratri visited the Mawjymbuin Cave Shivling in Meghalaya's Mawsynram to offer prayers.

The visit of the team, led by President Satya Ranjan Borah, marks a significant moment, especiially as it follows the resolution of a long-standing dispute over the worship of the naturally formed Shivling inside the cave.

In August 2024, the local darbar of Mawjambuin imposed a ban on worship at the Shivling, sparking tension and prompting extensive discussions. In response, the Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP) took the matter up with great dedication. After several months of dialogue, a resolution was reached during a meeting held on January 3, 2025, at the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner's office. The meeting, which involved KSP representatives, Meghalaya state government officials, and members of the local darbar, successfully brought an end to the conflict and resulted in an agreement allowing the continuation of worship at the site.

In line with the agreement, the KSP team offered their prayers at the Shivling without any materials, such as diya, dhup, flowers, or fruits, in keeping with the spiritual nature of the offering. Satya Ranjan Borah, a spiritual practitioner, performed the prayer with "Naam Jaap," following various mudras of Bhakti, emphasising the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Following the prayer, Borah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the district administration of East Khasi Hills and the local community. "I am pleased and honored to see the local people out here welcoming us and interacting with us. It was a wonderful experience, and I sincerely thank all of them for their hospitality and cooperation. As citizens of this beautiful and secular country, it is our moral, ethical, and constitutional duty to respect each other and live together in harmony to strengthen our national integrity and social unity," he said.

Borah also conveyed his wishes for Maha Shivratri to all stakeholders and the people of Meghalaya, reaffirming the spirit of unity and respect among different communities.