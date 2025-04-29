Assamese visual storyteller, Hirak Jyoti Nath, has made it to the top 18 shortlist in the Animation Filmmakers Competition (AFC) at the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 for his animated short film 'Tales From the Tea House'.

The film, deeply rooted in Assam’s cultural landscape, draws from the life and ambience of the state’s tea gardens.

“Tales From the Tea House is a story from the heart of Assam’s age-old tea gardens. It is a simple story about sharing tea and the conversations that unfold around it,” Hirak said, according to a release. “Through a cup of tea and a familiar place, I have tried to show how small, quiet moments can have a big impact on people’s lives.”

The film combines watercolor-inspired visuals with emotionally resonant storytelling.

WAVES 2025 officially announced 42 finalists from across the country after a rigorous nine-month evaluation process led by Dancing Atoms, in collaboration with the summit’s organizing team. Entries were judged by a panel of respected national and international jurors.

Khambor Batei Kharjana from Meghalaya also secured a place among the top 42 for his project Lapalang: A Khasi Folklore Reimagined, further reflecting the creative momentum building in the Northeast.

Commenting on the milestone, Sanjib Parashar, Lecturer in Cinematography at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film & Television Institute, said, “This recognition is a pivotal moment not only for the artists themselves but also for the animation filmmaking industry in the Northeast. We have a reservoir of untapped talent whose narratives possess both local charm and universal appeal. The Northeast is on the threshold of a creative revolution.”

Hirak’s recognition at WAVES 2025 marks a defining moment for independent animation from Assam, spotlighting the region's rich storytelling traditions on a global stage.