Assam reports a modest HIV prevalence rate of 0.13%, lower than the national average of 0.20%, but faces growing challenges with new infections, according to the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).

Injecting drug use has emerged as the primary transmission route, accounting for 64.6% of new cases, with heterosexual transmission following at 25.2%. The state recorded 2,021 new HIV infections in 2023, marking a 22% increase from 2010.

District-level data reveals Kamrup Metropolitan leading with 533 detected cases, followed by Nagaon (375) and Cachar (360) between April and October 2024.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the need for collective action, stating, "We reiterate our collective responsibility to support those living with HIV, fight stigma and strive for a future without AIDS. Let's educate, support & fight for a world where AIDS is no more and provide the best care to those affected."

The ASACS has launched comprehensive prevention strategies, including:

- Integrated health camps offering HIV and related disease testing

- Testing services in prisons and closed settings

- Widespread awareness campaigns in educational institutions

Despite the low overall prevalence, the increasing infection rates in northeastern states, particularly Assam, demand urgent attention and targeted interventions.

The state currently estimates 32,031 People Living with HIV (PLHIV), underscoring the importance of continued medical support and community awareness.