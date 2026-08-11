Assam's Hojai Police seize 28 kg cannabis, arrest four alleged drug traffickers

Assam's Hojai Police have achieved a major success in an anti-drug operation, arresting four alleged drug traffickers and seizing around 28 kg of cannabis.

The arrested persons have been identified as Suman Deb Barma, Pabitra Deb Barma, Rekha Deb Barma and Sibani Deb Barma.

According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly transported the consignment from Tripura to Hojai by the Narmada Express, which was travelling towards Narengi.

Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted the alleged traffickers and recovered the large quantity of ganja from their possession.

The seizure comes amid intensified efforts by Assam Police to curb the transportation and distribution of narcotic substances across the state. Police have launched further investigation to trace the source of the consignment and identify others allegedly linked to the drug trafficking network.