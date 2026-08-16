Assam's Hojai reschedules school timings amid heatwave; classes to begin at 7:30 AM

In view of the prevailing heatwave and scorching temperatures, the Hojai district administration has rescheduled school timings across all government, provincialised and private schools to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

As per an order issued by the Inspector of Schools, HDC, Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, on August 14, the revised timings are:

Lower Primary: 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Upper Primary: 7:30 AM to 12:00 noon

High & Higher Secondary: 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM

The revised timings have come into force with immediate effect and will remain in place until further orders.

Schools have also been directed to take several precautionary measures during the heatwave. Morning assemblies must be held inside classrooms or in shaded areas, while electric fans are to be kept operational and defective fans repaired or replaced promptly.

Schools have been instructed to ensure an adequate supply of safe drinking water and advise students to carry water bottles. Students may also be allowed to avoid wearing blazers, waistcoats and ties during the prevailing heat. Those uncomfortable wearing shoes and socks may be permitted to wear sandals.

The order further directs schools to maintain clean toilets with adequate water facilities and immediately inform parents or guardians and seek medical assistance in case a student develops any health emergency.

The timings may be further adjusted depending on the prevailing weather conditions, the order stated.