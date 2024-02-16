Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the microblogging site X to extend his best wishes to all the students gearing up for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2024.

In a significant move towards modernization and efficiency, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), announced the introduction of OMR sheets for answering objective-type questions in the forthcoming HSLC exams. Objective questions in core subjects such as English, General Mathematics, General Science, and Social Science will now contribute 50% of the total marks, with one OMR sheet allocated per candidate.

SEBA's directive also outlined the eligibility criteria for students appearing in the HSLC examination 2024. Students who participated in Unit Test-1 and are maintaining regular attendance, along with those re-admitted after the 2023 exam, must adhere to specific examination milestones to qualify.

Moreover, SEBA reiterated the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of examination materials. The handling procedures for sealed boxes containing confidential materials remain unchanged, ensuring the integrity and security of the examination process. Only at designated exam centers will these materials be accessed and distributed, under strict supervision, to maintain fairness and transparency.