Assam’s human resources its biggest strength for industrialisation, says Finance Minister

Assam’s biggest resource for industrialisation is its human resource base, making the state an attractive destination for investment, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on September 24.

Baruah made the remarks while attending the 13th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave in Mumbai, where he was asked about Assam’s unique selling proposition (USP).

“For decades, the obvious answers were tea and oil. Today, Assam’s strength lies in diversifying beyond these traditional sectors without compromising them, backed by a very credible and capable human resource base,” Baruah said in a post on X.

The minister said Assam was opening up to new sectors, including semiconductors and a growing startup ecosystem, while highlighting business-friendly reforms and single-window clearances.

“Assam’s greatest resource for industrialisation is Human Resource and that makes Assam the best destination for investment right now,” Baruah said.

He said the state government’s focus was on creating an environment conducive to enterprise and investment.

“The focus now is clear, Creating the right environment for enterprise and investment, a priority that has remained at the heart of Hon'ble CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision for #ViksitAssam,” he added.

Baruah is currently in Mumbai to participate in the SBI conclave, which brings together stakeholders from the banking, economics and business sectors.