Amid the deaths in an illegal coal mining valley in upper Assam's Tinsukia district environmentalists said on June 9 that these symbolize the gradual deaths of Assam's natural resources too; the government is mere a spectator on Nature's cry for survival.

Talking to India Today NE, Devaji Moran, a Northeastern environmentalist, said, " A person dies, there is so much agitation, millions of rupees in compensation, but has anyone tried to understand the tears of nature and the suffering of nature?"

"The nature that has saved us human race, the nature of millions of trees died that death then but no one moves or expresses grief, so today nature is taking revenge. In the last two years, a total of more than 10 people have died, many people died but no news is available, now that people are somewhat aware, these deaths have been reported." Moran added.

Moran appreciated chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who on Thursday advocated collective action to create a pro-planet impact for generating sustainable economic opportunities but appealed to him to take quick action to stop illegal coal mining in the state and to step up aforestation.

Also Watch: Assam: Two labourers die in illegal coal mining in Ledo

Following the recent death of Pranjal Moran, two more labourers lost their lives in an illegal coal mine in Ledo, known as the Coal Queen of Assam. The incident occurred on the night of June 7.

The Lido hills, once renowned for their coal reserves, have now transformed into death valleys, where the untimely demise of numerous labourers has become an alarming norm. The latest tragedy unfolded in Mulung Hills under the jurisdiction of the Lidu police station.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident took place during rat hole mining, a hazardous practice associated with illegal coal extraction. Two labourers, one of them identified as Nayan Phukan, son of Rupeshwar Phukan from the Itakhola area of Lidu, lost their lives while engaging in the perilous task on June 7. The second labourer is yet to be identified.

Nayan Phukan's grieving mother recounts the heart-wrenching moment when she received the devastating news of her son's tragic demise. Shocked and disbelieving, she later discovered that her son had been employed under the supervision of Kshitish Debnath, a prominent person in the coal industry.

Amid the harrowing circumstances, the mother passionately appeals to Kshitish Debnath for assistance and support during this difficult period. However, thus far, Debnath has failed to reach out to the bereaved family, leaving them in a state of profound disappointment.

Compounding the family's distress, they were burdened with a hefty sum of Rs. 10,000 to cover the expenses of their son's post-mortem procedure. Given Nayan's employment under Kshitish's supervision, the parents firmly believe that financial aid should be provided by the coal magnate.

Nayan Phukan, a mere 26 years old, tragically lost his life while dutifully carrying out his work.

The distraught father shares their initial state of uncertainty upon receiving the news on the fateful night of June 7. Unaware of the accuracy of the information, they were denied the opportunity to witness their son's lifeless body personally.

Despite learning of the body's presence at the local police station, the family's limited access left them unable to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding their son's passing.

Tinsukia is 500 kilometres from its capital Guwahati and Ledo is around 74 kilometres from Tinsukia.

