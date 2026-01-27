Assam’s indigenous women weavers take centre stage at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa

As India Energy Week 2026 commenced in Goa today, January 27, drawing global policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and investors to chart the future of energy security and sustainability, Cairn Oil & Gas brought a compelling narrative of inclusion and grassroots empowerment to the international stage. Amid high-level deliberations on the global energy transition, indigenous women artisans from Assam showcased the rich handloom traditions of the Northeast, underscoring how sustainable growth extends beyond energy solutions to community-led development.

Through its flagship initiative ‘Threads of Assam – Woven by Baidews’, Cairn Oil & Gas has empowered nearly 5,000 women artisans across its operational areas in Assam, enabling financial independence while preserving centuries-old weaving traditions. The initiative is being prominently featured at India’s premier energy exhibition and conference, offering a rare convergence of cultural heritage and global industry engagement.

Now in its fourth edition, India Energy Week is being held from January 27 to 30 under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, positioning India at the heart of the global energy dialogue. Against this backdrop, Cairn’s initiative brings a deeply human and local perspective to an otherwise technology-driven global platform.

Women entrepreneurs representing the Borchapori and Agchamua handloom centres—both supported through Cairn’s community development programmes—are showcasing and selling a wide array of traditional handwoven products. These include gamosas, mekhela chadors, jackets, saris, scarves, handcrafted bags, pillow covers and other indigenous textile creations crafted from traditional Assamese silks such as muga and eri, reflecting generations of craftsmanship and cultural legacy.

The participating weavers are household-level entrepreneurs who have received structured training, market access and livelihood support under Cairn’s CSR initiatives. The programme has enabled them to transform traditional skills into sustainable income opportunities, strengthening local economies while enhancing the visibility of Assam’s handloom heritage on a global stage.

Through such initiatives, Cairn Oil & Gas continues to reinforce its commitment to community-centric development that goes beyond core operations. The programme reflects the company’s belief that sustainability is not limited to energy transition alone but also lies in empowering women, strengthening grassroots enterprises and enabling equitable growth.

As India Energy Week 2026 focuses on building a secure, sustainable and affordable energy future, the presence of Assam’s indigenous women artisans serves as a powerful reminder that India’s growth story is at its strongest when local traditions, women-led enterprises and global opportunities are woven together—truly taking the journey from Local to Global.