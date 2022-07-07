The devastating floods in Assam this year, have severely affected the fishing community with the estimated cost of loss reported to be around Rs 500 crore.

Amol Medhi, a youth from Sandha area of Nalbari district, has been involved in the fish trade since 2008. He started his business at a small scale initially but due to his concerted efforts and perseverance he gradually picked up.

He has 8 ponds on about 20 bighas of land. He usually rears magur, kawai, pav fish breeds in his ponds.

‘’Raised the banks of the pond but the rising stream of water destroyed everything. As a result, all the fish went out. Today I might be taking shelter in the camp, but I am not broken. At the end, I have to make up the entire losses incurred due to floods,’’ said Medhi.

‘’I will start afresh next time. Anyways I am not expecting any assistance from the government, because how much will the government give and how much will it give? So I'm ready to start afresh,’’ added Medhi.

Narrating the same is the case with Noor Hussain of Barpeta. Hussain invested Fish Rs 5 lakh for fish rearing in four of his ponds on 16 bighas of land. But now, there is not a single fish to be found in the pond. It may be recalled that this time, the flood has devastated 32 districts of the state. Destruction of many infrastructure including houses, doors, roads, farms amounting to crores have been reported. Sadly the fishery economy started by the indigenous youth of the state have suffered the maximum losses during the flood.

It has broken the business that these youngsters had built through their tireless work and huge monetary investments.

Official data states that nearly one and a half lakh fisheries have been massively damaged due to floods this time. All the fish they rear in the ponds have been drained out by the floods. That is, all the investment and hard work they have made has been completely gone.

Official data suggests that the loss incurred in the fishery sector in this flood nearly amounts to Rs 100 crore. Nearly 95 thousand fisheries in the state have incurred losses to the tune of Rs 65 crore in June alone. The first wave of floods that hit the state also ravaged the fish trading in many districts of the state.

According to government data, this time fish traders from Barpeta district - 25 thousand, Darang 22 thousand, Karimganj - 20 thousand, Nalbari- 12 thousand, Kamru - 12 thousand, Cachar - 10 thousand and Goalpara about 6 thousand traders have suffered damages.

The government is yet to come up with any specific scheme on how to provide assistance to these fisheries. The government is reportedly collecting district based information so far.

A certain amount of funding may also be extended to these fisheriesthe after completion of this work. But this funding of the government is also not sure whether to compensate them or not

Dinesh Goswami of Paikarkushi in Nalbari district said all the fish in his four ponds went out with rising flood water.

A pond was sewed after the water receded but unfortunately not find a single fish survived. He paid a sum of around Rs 5 lakh for the same. Dinesh Goswami says, 'This is the biggest loss I have suffered. Water spilled over the ponds. As a result all the fish in the pond went out. We have informed the department, but don't know what to do. We have to do it ourselves even if the department does not.’’