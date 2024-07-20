Assam has made significant progress in institutional child deliveries over the past decade, according to Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A decade ago, the state had just over 80 per cent institutional deliveries, leaving many women and newborns, especially in rural areas, vulnerable.

"A decade ago, Assam had just a little over 80% institutional child deliveries, making a large section of women & newborns, particularly in rural areas, vulnerable. Today, we have over 95% institutional delivery and we aim to take it to 100% in the coming days," says Himanta Biswa Sarma.



Also Read: Assam sees 81 percent drop in child marriages between 2021-22 and 2023-24: Report

Sharing infographics on the same, the Assam CM highlighted that in 2012-13, the number of Institutional Delivery stood at 4,89164 with little over one lakh of cases of home deliveries. However, in 2023-24- the number stood at 5,22,943 with 22,294 cases of home deliveries.

On the otherhand, the latest report titled "Towards Justice: Ending Child Marriage" reveals an impressive 81 per cent reduction in child marriage cases across 20 districts in Assam between 2021-22 and 2023-24. Released on the World Day for International Justice, Wednesday, July 17, the report attributes this success to the Assam state government’s initiatives and the impact of rigorous prosecution.

Announcing the same on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "This exceptional report by @IndiaCPOrg is shining testament to our sustained efforts in empowering Nari Shakti. With over 3,000 arrests and our zero-tolerance approach has led to a 81% decline in child marriages since 2021. We will not rest, till we eliminate this social evil".