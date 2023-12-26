Assam's IPS Officer Sanjukta Parashar promoted as Inspector General of Police
Sanjukta Parashar, an IPS officer from Assam, has been promoted to the rank of Inspector General of Police. This promotion is a recognition of her dedication and commitment to duty.
In a noteworthy development, Assam's Dr. Sanjukta Parasor, an accomplished IPS officer currently serving as Deputy Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi, has earned a well-deserved promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police.
The promotion, granted in recognition of Dr. Parasor's commitment to public service, was officially announced through a notification. According to the directive, "In the interest of public service, Dr. Sanjukta Parasor, IPS (RR-2006), Deputy Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024."
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