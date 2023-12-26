In a noteworthy development, Assam's Dr. Sanjukta Parasor, an accomplished IPS officer currently serving as Deputy Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi, has earned a well-deserved promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police.

The promotion, granted in recognition of Dr. Parasor's commitment to public service, was officially announced through a notification. According to the directive, "In the interest of public service, Dr. Sanjukta Parasor, IPS (RR-2006), Deputy Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA), New Delhi (On Central Deputation) is allowed Proforma Promotion to the rank of Inspector General of Police in Super Time Scale-II of IPS in Level 14 of Pay Matrix with effect from 01/01/2024."