Ipsita Pratap hailing from Assam has been appointed as the first international student to serve as a young advisor for mental health and suicide prevention. Ipsita, who hails from Lakhimpur has made significant strides in her advocacy efforts directly engaging with prominent figures like the Australian Prime Minister in Canberra over the past year.

Notably, Ipsita has been collaborating closely with key figures in the Australian government including Dr. Anne Kelly, Assistant Minister of Mental Health and Emma McBride to address pressing mental health challenges. Her involvement extends to working alongside government agencies such as the National Mental Health Commission (NMHC) and the National Suicide Prevention Office (NSPO).

Ipsita's remarkable dedication to mental health advocacy has been recognized through prestigious accolades. In 2021, she was awarded the Anne Kantor Fellowship, a testament to her commitment and expertise in the field. As a fellow, Ipsita has recently embarked on a new chapter, joining the Australian Institute to contribute to scientific policy reforms and consultations.