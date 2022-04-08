It has been reported that for the first time, the district’s products to be directly exported to Dubai.

From Kazaikata village in Bilasipara town, Dhubri District, a commercial shipment of Jackfruit and Green Chilli has been sent to Dubai on Friday.

Assam Jackfruits will be shipped from the state to Dubai on Friday, district Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP flagged off the consignment on this important occasion.

The cargo, which includes 2 tons of tender jackfruit and half a ton of green chilies, will be distributed by Lulu Group International through its network of more than 200 supermarkets and hypermarkets across the Gulf.

“A special day for the agro-economics sector of Dhubri district as well as for the entire Assam depending. With much speculation and relentless efforts of the district administration and farmers we are able to export the Jackfruit and Green Chilli from Dhubri to Dubai,”, said DC Anbamuthan MP.

Officials from Lulu Group International and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), who oversee the technical aspects of packing, were present throughout the process of exporting Jackfruit and Green Chilli from Dhubri to Dubai.

FPO Green Chilli Producer Organization Cooperative Society Ltd., promoted by Care India Foundation, has produced the exported commodities through their 560 farmers in the Bilashipara and Nayer Alga Development Block areas, which would continue on a weekly basis.