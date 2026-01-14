Assam’s Jagiroad set for major transformation with Rs 5,923 crore Integrated Township Project

Assam is poised for a major leap in industrial and urban development as the Jagiroad Integrated Satellite Township takes shape, backed by an investment of Rs 5,923 crore. The ambitious project aims to transform Jagiroad into a key hub of industry, innovation, and modern urban living.

In a post on X, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika said the township would not only create world-class infrastructure but also generate significant employment opportunities for local residents, describing it as a major driver of the state’s economic growth.

Jagiroad is where Assam’s future takes shape.



Backed by an investment of ₹5,923 crore, the Jagiroad Integrated Satellite Township will emerge as a new hub of industry, innovation and world-class urban living driving a stronger, smarter Assam forward. pic.twitter.com/lHvKBJd0wl — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) January 14, 2026

The Jagiroad Integrated Satellite Township is envisioned as a smart city model, integrating industrial zones, residential neighbourhoods, commercial spaces, and modern civic amenities. The initiative aligns with the state government’s broader strategy to attract investments, strengthen urban planning, and position Assam as a growing industrial and technological hub in the Northeast.

“With this investment, Jagiroad will emerge as a centre of innovation and modern living, contributing to a stronger and smarter Assam,” Hazarika said.

The project is expected to boost local businesses, improve regional connectivity, and attract further domestic and international investments, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s developmental roadmap.