Assam swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap won two gold medals and set two national records on the opening day of the inaugural Senior National Short Course Swimming Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday, October 25.

Competing at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Kashyap delivered record-breaking performances in the women's 200-metre freestyle and 100-metre butterfly events, securing a golden double on the first day of the four-day championship.

In the 200-metre freestyle, Kashyap clocked 2:03.12 to win the gold medal and establish a new national record. She followed it up with another record-breaking performance in the 100-metre butterfly, finishing in 1:02.15 to claim her second gold of the day.

The twin victories gave Assam an impressive start to the national championship, which is being held from October 25 to 28. The competition is the first edition of the senior national championship in the short course format.

Assam Swimming Association secretary Bhaskar Das congratulated Kashyap on her achievements, highlighting her performance at the national-level competition.

Kashyap's double gold and two national records on the opening day mark a significant achievement for Assam swimming, with three more days of competition remaining at the championship.