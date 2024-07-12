The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated all its affiliated schools to implement the 'Jal Doot' program, an initiative originally pioneered by the Government of Assam. Assam's Chief Minister took to X to celebrate a major milestone in the state's environmental initiatives as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directed all affiliated schools to implement the 'Jal Doot' program. This initiative, hailed as a brainchild of the Assam Government, aims to engage students in community efforts for water conservation.

The 'Jal Doot' program, developed under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign, encourages students from classes VIII to XII to take active roles in water conservation. These students, referred to as 'Jal Doots,' engage in activities such as assessing local Piped Water Supply Schemes and promoting safe drinking water and water conservation practices.

In a circular dated April 16, 2024, CBSE emphasized the importance of student involvement in this nationwide initiative. "Students represent the most dynamic and influential segment of the community, capable of driving significant social and environmental change," the circular stated. Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academics) of CBSE, urged school principals to disseminate the program information and encourage participation.

Originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, 2021, the Jal Shakti Abhiyan focuses on rainwater harvesting, water conservation, and creating an inventory of water bodies. The expansion of the 'Jal Doot' program aims to leverage the enthusiasm and energy of young minds across India, contributing to sustainable water use and environmental conservation.

Schools are required to submit reports on their 'Jal Doot' activities via an online form, ensuring consistent monitoring and sharing of best practices. This initiative marks a significant step in involving youth in environmental sustainability and climate resilience efforts.