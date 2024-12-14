Janata Bhawan, India's first green Secretariat, has marked a significant achievement by nearly halving its conventional electricity consumption.

This transition to sustainable energy practices has led to a remarkable reduction of over Rs 80 lakh in electricity bills for the period from July to November, year-on-year.

During the consumption period from July to November 2023, Janata Bhawan consumed 18,18,420 units from APDCL, with no solar power contribution, resulting in a billed amount of Rs 2,23,85,565.

In contrast, for the same period in 2024, the Secretariat consumed 9,45,706 units from APDCL and 9,45,199 units from solar power, totalling 18,90,905 units, with a billed amount of Rs 1,43,07,392.

The key achievements include a reduction of 8,72,714 units from APDCL and a decrease in the bill amount by Rs 80,78,173.



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This milestone highlights Janata Bhawan's transition towards renewable energy and reflects the success of its solar energy adoption.

By harnessing solar power, the Secretariat has not only contributed to environmental sustainability but also demonstrated financial prudence.

Janata Bhawan serves as a model for public institutions aiming to embrace green energy initiatives, ensuring both ecological and economic benefits.

The savings underscore the tangible impact of forward-thinking energy policies and set a benchmark for similar green transformations across the nation.