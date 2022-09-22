A budding footballer from Tilapara in the Dwarka area of Goalpara district has managed to get his name included in the Worldwide Books of Records after showing his skills with football beyond the game.

The youth named Jatin Rabha has stunned people by not only playing football but also spinning the ball through his hands and mouth.

The video which has now gone viral on social media can be seen rotating football by putting it on a pen.

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Apart from this, although, it seems unbelievable, he maintains the balance of the bamboo by rotating a football at a height of 11 feet with his mouth.

He can also rotate the football on a pen by putting it in his mouth while riding a bicycle and following this talent he got his name included in the Worldwide Books of Records.

So, the villagers were extremely proud of him and felicitated him on Wednesday afternoon. The villagers came together and felicitated the youth with Rava Pajar, Sharai, and a letter of felicitation and wished him a bright future.