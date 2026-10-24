Indian cricketer Jintimani Kalita received her ODI debut cap from India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, marking a significant milestone in her cricketing journey.

While presenting the cap, Kaur praised Jintimani for her hard work and acknowledged the sacrifices and efforts of her family in helping her reach this stage.

“We all know how hard Jinti has worked. Her family has also worked very hard to help her reach here,” Kaur said, wishing her the very best for the journey ahead.

Kaur also reminded the debutant that the real hard work begins at this stage, expressing confidence that she was mentally prepared for the challenge.

“Keep making yourself, your family, your parents and the country proud,” Kaur told Jintimani while handing over the cap.