Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced on Monday that the state has fulfilled its commitment of providing one lakh government jobs through a fair and transparent recruitment process.

As of January 2025, a total of 1,19,899 youths have been successfully appointed across various departments.

Highlighting the government's continued efforts, Neog stated, "Now, we move beyond our commitment and provide one lakh plus jobs. With 40,697 already advertised, the total number of jobs being provided by our Government now stands at 1,60,596."

Department-Wise Breakdown of Appointments Since 2021:

Sl. No. Department Name / Autonomous Council / Directorate / PSU No. of Appointments 1 Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department 37 2 Agriculture Department 153 3 Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department 1,911 4 Bodoland Territorial Council 3,882 5 Border Protection and Development Department 6 6 Co-operation Department 371 7 Cultural Affairs Department 103 8 Election Department 12 9 Environment and Forest Department 3,395 10 Excise Department 337 11 Finance Department 1,561

12 Fishery Department 155 13 Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department 297 14 General Administration Department 1,503 15 Governor's Secretariat 10 16 Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department 620 17 Health & Family Welfare Department 5,522 18 Higher Education Department 4,112 19 Hills Areas Department 5 20 Home & Political Department 17,980 21 Housing and Urban Affairs Department (DOHUA) 404 22 Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture Department 50 23 Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department 287 24 Information Technology Department 6 25 Information, Public Relations and Printing Stationery Department 100 26 Irrigation Department 1,694 27 Judicial Department 12 28 Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council 842 29 Labour Welfare Department 251 30 Legislative Department 23 31 Medical Education & Research Department 3,279 32 Mines and Minerals Department 99 33 North Kachar Hills Autonomous Council 767 34 Panchayat and Rural Development Department 2,159 35 Personnel Department 271 36 Power Department 498

37 Public Health Engineering Department 822 38 Public Works Building and National Highways Department 1,791 39 Public Works Roads Department 2,730 40 Revenue and Disaster Management Department 875 41 School Education Department 55,856 42 Science, Technology & Climate Change Department 6 43 Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department 396 44 Social Justice & Empowerment Department 21 45 Soil Conservation Department 188 46 Sports & Youth Welfare Department 271 47 Tea Tribes Welfare Department 1 48 Tourism Department 132 49 Transformation and Development Department 416 50 Transport Department 329 51 Tribal Affairs Department 282 52 Water Resources Department 2,667 53 Welfare of Minorities Development 1 54 Women & Child Development Department 401

Total: 1,19,899