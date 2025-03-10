Assam's job commitment surpasses 1 lakh, total recruitment hits 1.6 lakh
Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced on Monday that the state has fulfilled its commitment of providing one lakh government jobs through a fair and transparent recruitment process.
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Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced on Monday that the state has fulfilled its commitment of providing one lakh government jobs through a fair and transparent recruitment process.
As of January 2025, a total of 1,19,899 youths have been successfully appointed across various departments.
Highlighting the government's continued efforts, Neog stated, "Now, we move beyond our commitment and provide one lakh plus jobs. With 40,697 already advertised, the total number of jobs being provided by our Government now stands at 1,60,596."
Department-Wise Breakdown of Appointments Since 2021:
|Sl. No.
|Department Name / Autonomous Council / Directorate / PSU
|No. of Appointments
|1
|Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department
|37
|2
|Agriculture Department
|153
|3
|Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department
|1,911
|4
|Bodoland Territorial Council
|3,882
|5
|Border Protection and Development Department
|6
|6
|Co-operation Department
|371
|7
|Cultural Affairs Department
|103
|8
|Election Department
|12
|9
|Environment and Forest Department
|3,395
|10
|Excise Department
|337
|11
|Finance Department
|
1,561
|12
|Fishery Department
|155
|13
|Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department
|297
|14
|General Administration Department
|1,503
|15
|Governor's Secretariat
|10
|16
|Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture Department
|620
|17
|Health & Family Welfare Department
|5,522
|18
|Higher Education Department
|4,112
|19
|Hills Areas Department
|5
|20
|Home & Political Department
|17,980
|21
|Housing and Urban Affairs Department (DOHUA)
|404
|22
|Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture Department
|50
|23
|Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise Department
|287
|24
|Information Technology Department
|6
|25
|Information, Public Relations and Printing Stationery Department
|100
|26
|Irrigation Department
|1,694
|27
|Judicial Department
|12
|28
|Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council
|842
|29
|Labour Welfare Department
|251
|30
|Legislative Department
|23
|31
|Medical Education & Research Department
|3,279
|32
|Mines and Minerals Department
|99
|33
|North Kachar Hills Autonomous Council
|767
|34
|Panchayat and Rural Development Department
|2,159
|35
|Personnel Department
|271
|36
|Power Department
|498
|37
|Public Health Engineering Department
|822
|38
|Public Works Building and National Highways Department
|1,791
|39
|Public Works Roads Department
|2,730
|40
|Revenue and Disaster Management Department
|875
|41
|School Education Department
|55,856
|42
|Science, Technology & Climate Change Department
|6
|43
|Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department
|396
|44
|Social Justice & Empowerment Department
|21
|45
|Soil Conservation Department
|188
|46
|Sports & Youth Welfare Department
|271
|47
|Tea Tribes Welfare Department
|1
|48
|Tourism Department
|132
|49
|Transformation and Development Department
|416
|50
|Transport Department
|329
|51
|Tribal Affairs Department
|282
|52
|Water Resources Department
|2,667
|53
|Welfare of Minorities Development
|1
|54
|Women & Child Development Department
|401
Total: 1,19,899
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