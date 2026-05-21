Assam’s Joha rice reaches global spotlight as PM Modi gifts sample to FAO chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic outreach during his recent foreign tour also brought Assam’s indigenous agricultural heritage into focus, with a sample of the state’s aromatic Joha rice presented to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Dr Qu Dongyu.

The gift was highlighted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said the gesture reflected the growing recognition of Assam’s traditional produce on the global stage. In a post on X, Sarma said Joha rice is “a small grain scented rice variety unique to Assam” known for its distinctive aroma and cultural significance.

Joha rice is a traditional indigenous rice variety cultivated across several parts of Assam. Popular for its fragrance, soft texture and taste, the rice is widely used in Assamese households and festive cuisine. Unlike long-grain aromatic rice varieties, Joha is smaller in size and is considered an important part of the state’s agricultural identity.

The rice variety has also gained attention for its potential in niche and premium markets due to its unique flavour profile and traditional cultivation practices. Agricultural experts have often pointed to Joha rice as one of Assam’s notable geographical and cultural assets.

Sarma said the presentation of the rice sample to the FAO chief symbolised “the rising influence of Assam in the world stage” and reflected the Prime Minister’s efforts to promote the state’s heritage and indigenous products during international engagements.