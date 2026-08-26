Assam's Jorhat youth allegedly steals Rs 50 lakh in cash, jewellery from family home; three others named in FIR

A theft case in Jorhat has taken an unusual turn with police investigating allegations that a young man stole cash and gold jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh from his family home while his parents were away and allegedly used part of the money to buy gifts and give cash to a female friend.

The accused, identified as Yash Dhanuka, was allegedly familiar with the family’s affairs and knew about the valuables kept at the residence. The theft came to light after his parents returned home and found cash and gold jewellery missing from the family locker.

Yash’s father subsequently lodged an FIR at Jorhat Police Station on August 24, naming Yash, Jitendra Somani, Rohit Prasad and Pubali Dutta.

According to the information available in the case, the investigation indicated that the incident may have been an inside operation rather than a conventional burglary.

Yash allegedly told reporters that he had planned the theft with Somani and Prasad, who he claimed encouraged him to take the money and guided him through the process. He also alleged that a locksmith was brought in to gain access to the valuables.

The alleged use of the stolen money has added another dimension to the case. Yash reportedly claimed that he spent around Rs 5 lakh on Pubali Dutta, whom he described as a female friend. He allegedly bought her an iPhone worth around Rs 1.5 lakh and gave her cash.

“I am really sorry. Jitu Somani manipulated me,” Yash reportedly told reporters.

He also alleged that Somani and Prasad helped dispose of the stolen jewellery. Police are investigating these claims and are trying to establish the roles of all four people named in the FIR.

Somani, who has been described as a reporter associated with a news portal, and Prasad have been named in connection with the alleged conspiracy. Dutta has also been named in the FIR, and her alleged role, if any, is being examined by investigators.

According to the information available in the case, Somani travelled to Ahmedabad on August 4, while Yash remained in Assam. Yash was subsequently taken into custody by Jorhat Police.

He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Investigators are now working to establish the sequence of events, determine the individual roles of those named in the FIR and trace the missing cash and jewellery.