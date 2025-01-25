On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu announced the prestigious Padma Shri awards, recognizing exceptional individuals across the nation. Among the honorees, four distinguished personalities from Northeast India have been celebrated for their remarkable contributions to folk art, social service, and agriculture.





Assam's Joynacharan Bathari has been accorded the Padma Shri honour for his six decades of dedication of preserving Dimasa folk traditions.



Assam’s Joynacharan Bathari: Preserving the Legacy of Dimasa Folk Music

At 84, Joynacharan Bathari, affectionately known as the "Joy of Dimasa," has been awarded the Padma Shri for his unwavering commitment to safeguarding Dimasa folk traditions for over six decades. An expert in traditional Dimasa instruments such as the Khram (drum) and Muri (flute), Bathari has played a pivotal role in promoting tribal music and dances, including Baidima, Jaobani, and Jaopinbani.

In addition to his artistic endeavors, Bathari has documented Dimasa folklore in works like The Monkey and the Tortoise and Tale of an Elderly Dimasa Couple. His efforts have brought widespread recognition to Dimasa culture, with performances captivating audiences nationwide.



Apart from Bathari, three other social icons from Northeast have been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Nagaland’s L. Hangthing: Transforming Agriculture as the ‘Fruit Man of Noklak’

L. Hangthing, 58, has earned the Padma Shri for revolutionizing horticulture in Nagaland. A fruit farmer from Noklak, Hangthing has introduced non-native crops such as litchi and oranges, positively impacting the livelihoods of over 200 farmers across 40 villages. His innovative farming techniques, honed over three decades, are now practiced by 400 households, solidifying his reputation as a visionary agricultural leader.

Hangthing’s journey began with childhood experiments using discarded seeds, eventually leading to groundbreaking advancements in fruit cultivation. His work has significantly boosted agricultural productivity and income in his region.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Jumde Yomgam Gamlin: Championing a Drug-Free Society

Social reformer Jumde Yomgam Gamlin, 59, has been honored for her relentless fight against drug addiction and her dedication to community service. As the founder of Mothers Vision, an NGO operating a spirituality-based 30-bed De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Gamlin has helped over 700 individuals recover from addiction.

Her leadership in anti-drug campaigns has been transformative, mobilizing local women and authorities to eliminate marijuana and opium cultivation in Geku and Katan. Gamlin’s NGO has also empowered more than 2,000 women through vocational training and financial aid, earning her the title “Nasha Mukti Ki Nayika” (Heroine of De-addiction).

Sikkim’s Naren Gurung: Reviving Nepali Folk Traditions as the ‘Guru of Nepali Folk Music’

Naren Gurung, 70, has been recognized for his lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting Sikkimese Nepali folk music. A versatile artist, Gurung has revitalized Bhutia and Lepcha musical traditions while mentoring aspiring artists and producing numerous audio albums.

His performances, which include appearances on national and international platforms such as the USA, UK, and Kenya, have showcased Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage. With over 30 devotional songs to his credit, Gurung’s efforts have brought global recognition to Sikkim’s musical legacy.