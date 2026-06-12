Assam's Juria Police arrest suspected drug peddler with heroin

Juria Police launched an operation against the illegal drug trade and arrested an alleged drug peddler with suspected heroin in Assam's Nagaon district.

The accused has been identified as Ansarul Haque.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out based on specific inputs regarding the movement of narcotics in the area. During the search, police recovered a quantity of suspected heroin from the possession of the accused.

Following the seizure, Ansarul Haque was taken into custody for further interrogation.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify any possible links to a wider drug trafficking network.

The operation is part of the ongoing drive by Juria Police against the sale and distribution of illegal narcotic substances in the district.